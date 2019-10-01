Winners honored at Arbaeen Intl. Awards

TEHRAN – Winners in various categories were honored during the 5th Arbaeen International Awards on Tuesday at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) in Tehran.

The awards ceremony was attended by a number of Iranian officials including First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the director of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel and ICRO director Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman.

Over 4000 works from 19 countries competed in the film, photo and travelogue categories.

The organizers have established the awards to promote the Arbaeen gathering, which is held by Shia Muslims in Iraq every year.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).



Arbaeen, which will be observed on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Photo: A winner (R) receives her award from First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri at the 5th Arbaeen International Awards held at the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in Tehran on October 1, 2019. (ISNA/Erfan Khoshkhu)

