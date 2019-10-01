Iran’s largest mobile power plant unveiled

TEHRAN – The Passive Defense and Disaster Management Office of Iran’s National Water and Wastewater Company unveiled the country’s largest mobile power plant which is going to be used in sensitive water infrastructure in emergency situations like flood and earthquake.

As reported by IRIB, the 10-megawatt power plant was unveiled on the sidelines of the 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (Watex 2019) on Monday.

“This modular and portable power plant consists of five trailers, four of which are equipped with 2.5-MW generators and also one substation.” Director General of Passive Defense and Disaster Management Office of National Water and Wastewater Company Farhad Karkani said.

This unique complex is capable of electrifying loads at 33-kV voltages, he said, adding, “The transformer and substation of this power plant, which has been designed and constructed by domestic engineers, is able to provide output at different voltage levels only by one transformer.”

According to Karkani, this mobile power plant can be used to take various measures in critical conditions like supplying water in the shortest time possible in emergency conditions such as flood and earthquake.

Mobile power plants are versatile pre-engineered turbine power plants designed to provide quick delivery and installation.

The 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (Watex 2019) which kicked off on Monday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds will wrap up on Wednesday.

