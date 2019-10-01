IMF to support all members including CBI: Georgieva

TEHRAN – International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s New Head Kristalina Georgieva said the fund will do its best to provide its support and technical services to all members including Central Bank of Iran (CBI) equally, IRNA reported.

In a phone conversation with the Governor of CBI Abdolnaser Hemmati, the IMF head said she strives to ensure that member states, especially developing countries, have a fair share of discussions and decisions in IMF.

As reported by CBI portal, in the phone conversation, Hemmati congratulated Georgieva for her new position and wished her success.

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva has been selected as the new head of the International Monetary Fund in late September.

Georgieva, who was previously chief executive of the World Bank, becomes the first person from an emerging economy to lead the IMF.

She succeeded Christine Lagarde, who is leaving to become head of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Georgieva was the only nominee for the job.

EF/MA