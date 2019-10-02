Tehran museum to screen children’s classics of Iranian cinema

TEHRAN – The Film Museum of Iran will be screening a lineup of children’s classics of Iranian cinema during a special program next week.

The program has been arranged in collaboration with the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) to observe Children’s National Week, which will begin on Saturday.

Six movies produced by the IIDCYA will go on screen for six days until October 11.

The lineup includes “The Water Urn” (1992) by Ebrahim Foruzesh, “The Runner” (1984) and “Harmonica” (1974) by Amir Naderi, and “Redemption” (1971) by Nasser Taqvai.

Also included are Bahram Beizai’s films “Uncle Moustache” (1970) and “The Passengers” (1991).

Photo: A scene from “The Water Urn” by Ebrahim Foruzesh.

RM/MMS/YAW