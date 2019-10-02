Iran, Belarus to sign MoU on Sport cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, has traveled to Minsk, capital of Belarus, to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sports cooperation between the two countries.

Soltanifar has been invited by Belarus' Sports and Tourism Minister Sergei Kovalchuk.

In a meeting, the two sides will ink a MoU to enhance cooperation in the field of sports.

The program of the three-day visit will also include a visit to BATE Borisov club, as the most popular Belarusian club.

Belarus gained independence in 1991 after the former Soviet Union collapsed.