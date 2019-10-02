Shostakovich’s Eighth Symphony reviewed at Tehran center 

TEHRAN – The Eighth Symphony by Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich (1906-1975), the Russian musician who is regarded as one of the major composers of the 20th century, was discussed during a session at the Maktabe Tehran Art and Cultural Institute on Tuesday.

Composed in summer 1943, the Symphony No. 8 was first performed on November 4 of that year by the USSR Symphony Orchestra under Yevgeny Mravinsky, to whom the work is dedicated. The symphony, which was named the Stalingrad Symphony by the USSR, is regarded as his most tragic work.

“Shostakovich’s works are close to our cultural root in the East,” maestro Nader Mashayekhi, the former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, said at the session.

“His works are not atonal, and Iranian listeners have this atmosphere at the root of their music listening,” he noted.

“It’s difficult to analyze this fact, but Eastern listeners have had great empathy with the ambiance of Shostakovich’s works,” he added.

Mashayekhi also said, “The ambiance of Shostakovich’s works is also new for the audience in the world, and due to this fact, we can view Shostakovich against composers such as [Arnold] Schoenberg.”

Photo: Russian composer Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich.

