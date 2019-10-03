MBS must swallow his pride

It is essential that Saudi Arabia put an immediate end to its futile and senseless war on the fellow Arab nation of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched war on Yemen in March 2015 to immediately restore the toppled government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

However, since that date Saudi Arabia has become unbelievable vulnerable in the face of counterattacks by the Houthis and a segment of the Yemeni Army who are fiercely opposed to the military intervention of Saudis in their country.

Saudi Arabia has not been alone in its war against the Yemenis. The UAE army has also been directly involved in the war. The United States has also provided logistical support for the Saudi-led war coalition. Saudis have even recruited mercenaries from certain Arab countries to force the Yemenis into submission.

However, the war has proven disgraceful for the Saudi-led coalition both in terms of military failures and humanitarian disasters.

Despite using highly modern weapons and fighter jets - mostly bought from the U.S. – in the war, the Yemenis have grown more powerful and more threatening to the interests of the Saudi Kingdom.

Simply speaking, the new rulers in Riyadh have opened the doors of hell to their country. Now Saudi Arabia is caught in a quagmire that it cannot escape from.

The rulers in Riyadh were so stupid to understand that even much more powerful armies failed in the face of guerrilla wars in other parts of the world. The concrete examples are the failure of the Soviet Army in Afghanistan in the 1980s and the U.S. wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the 21st century, conflicts which Donald Trump has called “unending wars”.



There is only one way that Saudi Arabia can get rid of this war and that is that Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince and de facto leader of the kingdom, swallow his pride and announce a ceasefire with Yemen.

In the four-and-half year war against Yemen, Saudi Arabia has committed indescribable crimes which some of them constitute examples of crime against humanity. It has targeted school buses as well as wedding and funeral ceremonies.

The United Nations has officially announced that the war in Yemen has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in living memory.

It has also announced that more than 3 million people have been displaced and some 14 million more are at risk of starvation.

The U.S.-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, has also estimated that the war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

Nothing justified the war on Yemen and insisting to continue it will make Saudi Arabia to look more humiliated in terms of military power and more shameful in terms of human values.