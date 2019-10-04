220 water, electricity projects to be inaugurated by March 2020

TEHRAN- Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Thursday that 220 major water and electricity projects will be inaugurated in the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), Mehr news agency reported.

Speaking on the final day of the 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (Watex 2019), Ardakanian said in the second half of the current year, every week a new project is planned to be inaugurated.

“Given the significant role of the projects in this field in the development of the country, we hope that the outcomes of the 15th exhibition would effectively be used in the country's water and electricity projects,” he said.

Ardakanian further mentioned Iran’s deal with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), saying that this deal would be a major breakthrough for the country’s trade as it would allow exports on zero tariffs for 70 products while 503 other items would enjoy lowered duties.

“Based on this agreement, about 840 commodity items will be subject to preferential tariffs, which means tariffs on some goods will be reduced and some will become zero tariffs,” he said.

Back in August, Ardakanian had announced that major energy projects worth 320 trillion rials (about $7.62 billion) would be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of a dam project in East Azarbaijan province, the official said that the ministry will also commence 23 new projects worth 360 trillion rials (nearly $8.6 billion) during the current year.

The 15th Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (Watex 2019) kicked off on September 30 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds and wrapped up on Thursday.

Alongside 247 Iranian companies, 13 exhibitors from Italy, Turkey, Germany, Hungary, China, and Taiwan are showcasing their latest products and services during the four-day event.

Recent achievements in different fields of water and wastewater industry including pipes and fittings, filtration and desalination equipment, valves, automation and instrumentation systems, measuring systems and laboratory equipment for water and wastewater, as well as industrial equipment are being showcased in this year’s event.

Watex is Iran's biggest annual industrial and commercial event in the water and wastewater industry which hosts a large number of domestic and foreign companies every year.

