Iran enjoys all tourist attraction features, Italian envoy says

TEHRAN – Iran possesses all the features of attracting foreign tourists as the country enjoys unique natural diversity and numerous historical sites, Giuseppe Perrone, the Italian ambassador to Tehran has said.

“Italian tourists are fond of Iran because it has a natural diversity that is appealing to them. Italians are also fond of Iran’s unique antiquities,” Perrone told IRNA in an interview published on Thursday.

Architecture in Iran has a long history that is spectacular for Italian tourists. Pocket-friendly prices in Iran can be another reason for traveling to the country, the official stated.

Referring to the distorted image of Iran being portrayed by some certain countries, he said that foreign tourists must visit Iran themselves, to witness with their own eyes what others are saying about Iran and Iranians is wrong.

“While in Iran, one can enjoy the attractiveness and hospitality of Iranians.”

Asked how Iran could do away with this misunderstanding and change it, the ambassador responded, “Tourism advertising encourages foreigners to travel to Iran… Foreign travelers should themselves come to Iran to feel the country and conclude their pre-assumptions differs with [the real] Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks Perrone said that the history of cultural relations between Iran and Italy is in fact the cultural history of the East and West.

For more than 20 centuries Iran and Italy have been the embodiment of Eastern and Western civilizations and such a long history of relationships and many historical, religious and cultural commonalities between the two nations has helped Iran and Italy better understanding each other today, he explained.

Where does the wrong perception come from?

Many visitors to Iran conclude that Western media often portrays Iran negatively, saying there is a widespread misunderstanding about the true nature and safety of the country, which is tainted by the reputation of some of its more politically unstable neighbors.

Skift Inc., a New York City headquartered media company that provides news, research, and marketing services for the travel industry, in a July article noticed a hint of a “perception problem” deemed to be fueled by the Trump administration’s rhetoric toward Iran.

Official answers to the query comes from the U.S. State Department, which has had a travel advisory against Iran since 1979, citing “the risk of kidnapping, arrest and detention of U.S. citizens.”

“It is a country that is often portrayed as unwelcoming, but the reality is quite the opposite,” said Jenny Gray, the global product and operations manager of the Australia-based Intrepid Travel.

“Iranians are warm, friendly and eager to show off their country to foreigners. The feedback from our travelers is a testament to this.”

Iran hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural, rural landscapes as well as 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

AFM/MG