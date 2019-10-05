Regional problems cannot be solved militarily: Larijani

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani has said that problems in the region cannot be solved through war.

“I think all the regional countries have acknowledged that problems cannot be solved militarily. Military ways just spread division,” ISNA quoted him as saying in an interview with Al Jazeera published on October 1.

He noted that the leaders of the regional countries have become aware that problems can be settled through dialogue.

“Iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many regional problems”

Larijani also said that Iran is open to starting a dialogue with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

“An Iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many of the region’s security and political problems,” he said.

Larijani also said that Saudi Arabia does not need to rely or depend on its main ally, the United States.

“Riyadh can submit its proposals to be discussed at the Iranian-Saudi dialogue table without pre-conditions from our side,” he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Monday that he believes Saudi Arabia is looking to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, he said that it is in everybody’s interest to prevent further war in the region.

“Nobody possesses the weapons necessary to deal their adversary a fatal blow. Chaos and destruction will hit the region in its entirety,” he said.

“Everybody is open to dialogue,” he said. “Iran says [it is] willing to negotiate if sanctions are lifted; the U.S. [also] asks for dialogue ... neither does Saudi Arabia close the door for dialogue,” Abdul Hadi added.

“There are many countries, and Iraq is one of them, that can offer a solution or a place for a solution to be found.”

His comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program aired on Sunday that he preferred a peaceful resolution with Iran, describing it as “much better than the military” option.

In a possible sign of diplomacy, Abdul Mahdi has announced that he would visit Tehran soon, in an effort to reduce tension in the region, according to Iraqi media.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that he was making an effort to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. He held talks with Saudi Arabia’s leaders in Riyadh, as well as Rouhani at the United Nations.

Rouhani warned world leaders on September 25 at the UN General Assembly that “the Persian Gulf region is on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire.”

‘Trump has had no foreign policy achievement’

Larijani also said that U.S. President Donald Trump has had no achievement in foreign policy because of his extreme actions.

He advised Washington to “correct its path and be wise”.

