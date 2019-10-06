Iranian diplomat expresses optimism over relations with regional countries

TEHRAN – Mohammad Irani, the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, has expressed optimism over Tehran’s relations with the countries in the region.

“Iran also calls for Kuwait’s mediatory role in the near future to create unity among the regional countries,” ISNA quoted him as saying on Sunday in an interview with Arabic Al Ra’i daily.

“Kuwait’s role in creating peace among the countries is known to all,” he added.

In an interview with Al Jazeera published on October 1, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said that Iran is open to starting a dialogue with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

“An Iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many of the region’s security and political problems,” he said.

Larijani also said that Saudi Arabia does not need to rely or depend on its main ally, the United States.

“Riyadh can submit its proposals to be discussed at the Iranian-Saudi dialogue table without pre-conditions from our side,” the senior MP said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on September 30 that he believes Saudi Arabia is looking to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, he said that it is in everybody’s interest to prevent further war in the region.

“Nobody possesses the weapons necessary to deal their adversary a fatal blow. Chaos and destruction will hit the region in its entirety,” Abdul Mahdi said.

His comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program aired on September 29 that he preferred a peaceful resolution with Iran, describing it as “much better than the military” option.

In a possible sign of diplomacy, Abdul Mahdi has announced that he would visit Tehran soon, in an effort to reduce tension in the region, according to Iraqi media.

