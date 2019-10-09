Region needs dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia: Russian diplomat

TEHRAN - Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin has said that the Middle East needs a dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia without a pre-condition.

In an interview with Al Akhbar daily, Zasypkin criticized the United States’ policies in the region and said that Washington does not respect international law and the countries’ sovereignty, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with Al Jazeera published on October 1, Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said that Iran is open to starting a dialogue with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

“An Iranian-Saudi dialogue could solve many of the region’s security and political problems,” Larijani predicted.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on September 30 that he believes Saudi Arabia is looking to de-escalate tensions with Iran.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, he said, “Everybody is open to dialogue.”

“Iran says [it is] willing to negotiate if sanctions are lifted; the U.S. [also] asks for dialogue ... neither does Saudi Arabia close the door for dialogue,” Abdul Mahdi said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes program aired on September 29 that he preferred a peaceful resolution with Iran, describing it as “much better than the military” option.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that he was making an effort to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. He held talks with Saudi Arabia’s leaders in Riyadh, as well as Rouhani at the United Nations.

Rouhani warned world leaders on September 25 at the UN General Assembly that “the Persian Gulf region is on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire.”

