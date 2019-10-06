Iran, Turkey to expand co-op in campaign against organized crimes

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Ankara and Turkish deputy interior minister conferred on broadening mutual cooperation between the two friendly neighbors in the campaign against organized crimes.

In a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand and Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Mohtaram Injeh also stressed the need to widen cooperation between their countries’ relevant bodies in war on terrorism and counter-narcotic operations.

Separately, the Iranian envoy wrote in his personal tweeter account that “Iran and Turkey have broad and tight cooperation in campaign against organized crimes.”

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian police forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

The Iranian anti-narcotics police have always staged periodic operations against drug traffickers and dealers.

MJ/PA

