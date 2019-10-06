Cartoon exhibit to put spotlight on Yemenis resistance 

TEHRAN – An exhibition of cartoons will be organized in Tehran to represent Yemenis resistant against the atrocities perpetrated by the Saudis in their war on the country.

A collection of 38 cartoons and caricatures by 13 Iranian artists will be showcased at the exhibit entitled “Yemen Resistance”.

Organized by the Revayat Cultural Foundation, the exhibition will open at the Osveh Art and Cultural Center on Tuesday.

Cartoonist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai is the director of the exhibition, which will be running until October 22 at the center located at No. 453, South Bahar St. off Enqelab Ave.

Photo: A poster for the cartoon exhibition “Yemen Resistance”.

ABU/MMS/YAW

