‘27 mining study proposals to become practical projects soon’

TEHRAN – Head of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO)’s research center said 27 study proposals received by the organization will become practical research projects in near future, IRIB reported.

Gholamreza Mola-Taheri said IMIDRO’s goal is not to merely add to the piles of existing theoretical research, “So by applying a new policy which we call a "demand-driven" approach, we have called on all production units in the industry to state their technological problems and technological needs, so that it would be met by our research projects.”

According to the official, so far over 150 technological requirement proposals have been registered in under 27 study project frameworks in IMIDRO’s system for submitting such requests and proposals (called SATE in Persian acronym) and soon deals will be signed to carry out these 27 research projects.

“These applications will be reviewed by a team of industry and research experts and will enter into a contract after approval,” Mola-Taheri said.

IMIDRO has planned 600 practical and theoretical courses for different provinces across the country, which cover a variety of specialized areas including open and underground mines, workplace safety, health and defensive driving.

The organization’s plans put projects worth $4.5 billion into operation by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020).

Boosting production, creating jobs, providing infrastructure and making joint venture with the private sector are the main pivots of IMIDRO’s plans.

Given IMIDRO’s new policies, planning for stable development of the products chains, taking the most benefits of the private sector’s capabilities, cooperation with the guilds and associations, reducing the risk of investment making, and indigenization of technology will be taken into account once implementing the mentioned projects.

According to the IMIDRO Head Khodadad Gharibpour, based on the mining potentials and research and academic capabilities of the country’s provinces, 10 mining regions have been defined in order to manage projects and also utilize the country’s academic potentials in this industry.

