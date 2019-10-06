Iran taking legal action on U.S. cyber-attacks: general

TEHRAN – The Foreign Ministry has been taking legal actions against the United States over its cyber-attacks against Iran, says Head of the Civil Defense Organization Gholam Reza Jalali.

“The Americans have had many cyber threats and measures against our country,” Brigadier General Jalali said, Tasnim reported on Sunday.

“Naturally, legal consequences awaits them, which the legal section of Iran’s Foreign Ministry is pursuing seriously,” he added.

He said Iran is capable to counter such attacks.

Jalali says more than 120 drills have been held over the past 6 months to exercise tactics to counter cyber-attacks against the energy sector, including oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and gas and petroleum transport installations.

“Our task is to boost the infrastructures of our cyber defense capabilities in the field of energy and other important fields,” the top general stressed.

Jalali also said more than 120 drills have been held over the past 6 months to exercise tactics to counter cyber-attacks against the energy sector, including oil refineries, petrochemical plants, and gas and petroleum transport installations.

In comments in May, Jalali said Iran has become the top power in the region in terms of cyber security.

In 2018, Iran’s Civil Defense Organization made a series of arrangements to counter the U.S. hostile strategies and its potential move to block Iran’s access to the Internet.

Iran launched the first phase of its national data network in 2016 after a gap of eleven years.

The national network offers a new internet system with higher security which officials say would be up to 60 times faster than the best speeds currently available. It is also designed to be more secure to potential cyber-attacks.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. has escalated in recent months.

On Saturday, Jalali warned of the consequences of any war in the Persian Gulf, saying dire consequences await those who start a war.

“Iran has the upper hand against the enemies’ threats, and officials are trying to utilize this advantage to serve the country’s national interests,” he said.

“We possess a very good defensive deterrence in the military field … The country’s defense systems and military are perfectly robust, ready, and are playing their role bravely, and this has had many implications in the political and military dimensions,” the general added.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also raised the specter of “all-out war” in the event of the U.S. or Saudi military strikes and that Saudi Arabia would have to fight “to the last American soldier.”

“I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don't want to engage in a military confrontation,” said Zarif.

MH/PA