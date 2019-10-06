Cluster of French motorcyclists traversing Iran

TEHRAN - A 55-member group of French motorcyclists entered the country via the northwestern Bazargan border on Saturday on an itinerary that goes to the southern city of Shiraz.

The travelers are to make a ten-day journey in the country, director of Maku Free Trade Zone Organization for tourism development said, IRNA reported.

They are heading to Urmia, Saqqez, Hamedan, Arak, Isfahan, Yasuj and Shiraz after a one-day stay in Maku, Mehdi Abdollahzadeh noted.

The group is scheduled to leave the country via Bazargan border, the official added.

Iran’s deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri said earlier in August that foreign travelers with motorcycle above 250cc are allowed to enter and ride in Iran.

Last year, Iran imposed the ban on trading heavy motorcycles (with engine capacity of more than 250cc) due to a law concerning customs and anti-smuggling issues. The law created restrictions and sometimes difficulties to a number of foreign tourists who wanted to enter the country, Vali Teymouri explained.

Many international travelers to the country say that traversing Iran equals an endless charm, as it embraces so many diverse cultures and landscapes.

