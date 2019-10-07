‘Building next phases of Bushehr nuclear power plant on agenda’

TEHRAN – The director of the Bushehr nuclear power plant announced that construction of the second and third phases of the plant is atop his agenda.

Reza Bannazadeh who was addressing Bushehr Province Passive Defense Meeting on Sunday announced that his team is resolved to implement the second and third phases of the nuclear plant to overcome shortage of electric power in southern Iran.

“The Bushehr plant is currently generating 1000 MW of power which will remarkably be enhanced after implementing the two proposed units,” he explained.

A large percentage of consumed power in the southern provinces of Fars and Bushehr are generated in the Bushehr plant which accounts for 28 percent of the said provinces, Bannazadeh stated.

Iran's first Russian-built nuclear power plant in Bushehr started operating in 2011 and reached full capacity the following year.

The project for Bushehr-2 was presented by Russian nuclear experts in Tehran in September 2014.

In February 2017, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Saleh said two new nuclear reactors are scheduled to be built in Bushehr.

