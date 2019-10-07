Iran to establish LNG park to develop energy sector: Zanganeh

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said his ministry is planning to gather mini-LNG complexes with a total capacity of three million tons in an LNG park, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Zanganeh noted that the ministry plans to develop the country’s LNG sector in collaboration with the private sector and with the aid of domestic companies.

“At first, the plan is to engage only small-scale companies in the program,” Zanganeh said.

Asked about the details of the mentioned LNG park, the minister noted that private companies will be the main investors in this project and the government will also support the construction process.

“We also had discussions with MAPNA Group, a knowledge-based company that could enter into the construction of LNG plants, and the company is going to conduct a review and report the results to the Oil Ministry,” he added.

Iran holds the second largest natural gas reserves in the world. Despite this advantage, the country controls less than one percent of the world’s natural gas market. Nevertheless, Iran is

the third largest gas producer and, over the past few years, has focused on increasing its share of the global gas market.

