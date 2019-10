TEHRAN – Iran national football team started training camp for Cambodia match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Iran will host Cambodia in Group C on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi stadium.

Marc Wilmots’s team started the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong.

The Belgian coach has invited 23 players to Team Melli for two matches against Cambodia and Bahrain.