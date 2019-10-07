Iran to legally seek reparations caused by JCPOA violation

TEHRAN - Laya Joneidi, the presidential aide for legal affairs, has said that Iran will legally seek reparations caused by the U.S. violation of the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

“The legal body of the government seeks for compensation of damages caused by violation of the JCPOA. We are making efforts to document the damages and provide the situation for the violators to make up for damages,” she told ICANA in an interview published on Monday.

She added, “We have asked the country’s major economic sectors to assess the damages and pursue the issue precisely.”

U.S. President Donald Trump quit the JCPOA in May 2018 and returned the sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the agreement. Trump also ordered new sanctions. In May, he introduced a total ban on Iran’s oil exports.

In October 2018, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered the U.S. to lift sanctions on Iran. The ruling was made in response to a plea from Tehran after the Washington withdrawal from the JCPOA.

NA/PA