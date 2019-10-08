National Museum of Iran to display works by sculptor Bijan Basiri 

TEHRAN – A selection of works by the Italy-based Iranian sculptor Bijan Basiri will be displayed in an exhibition at the National Museum of Iran on Friday.

The Embassy of Italy in Tehran will organize the one-day exhibit entitled “Nottambulo” (“Night Owl”) in collaboration with the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) to mark Italy’s Day of Contemporary Art, which falls on October 11, the TMCA announced on Tuesday.

Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Perrone, as well as the director of Iran’s Museums and Historical Properties Office, Mohammadreza Kargar, and Iran’s Visual Arts Office director Hadi Mozaffari are scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the event.

“II Canto del Tempo del Pensiero Magmatico”, a documentary by Ali Eskandari on Basiri, will also be screened at the ceremony.

The Embassy of Italy donated a sculpture from Basiri’s series “Hermes” to the Music Museum of Iran in February 2019.

Photo: “Specchio Solare” (“Solar Mirror”) by Bijan Basiri.

