Vice president says U.S. moves against Iran are return to ‘barbarism’

TEHRAN - La’aya Joneidi, the Iranian vice president for legal affairs, on Wednesday criticized Washington for its hostile policies against independent countries including Iran, saying such illegal moves will push the world toward “barbarism”.

In her address to global economy and sanctions conference in Alzahra University in Tehran, Joneidi lashed out at the White House inhuman sanctions against Tehran and said, “The path along which the U.S. is moving will not end to civilization but it is a form of returning to barbarism.”

She added, “The U.S. measures are in contrast to one of the most historical world regulations which is nothing but the principle of territorial nature of laws. The U.S. is meddling in other nations’ internal affairs to tell them what to do based on its own laws.”

