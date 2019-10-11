U.S. navy says aware of attack on Iranian oil tanker 

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet is aware of media reports about an Iranian tanker blast but has no further information so far, a spokesman said on Friday.

“We are aware of the reports but we don’t have any further information,” he said, according to Reuters.

The tanker, belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), was hit and damaged by two missiles on Friday, IRNA reported.

The missiles were "possibly" fired from Saudi soil, Saheb Sadeghi, head of the public relations of the National Iranian Tanker Company, told Press TV.

The tanker was 60 miles (96 kilometers) from the Saudi port of Jeddah on the Red Sea when the incident occurred, damaging its body, IRNA reported.

According to the news service, the resulting explosions caused oil to leak into the Red Sea.

According to IRNA, investigators are looking into the sources of the missiles.