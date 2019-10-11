NITC dismisses reports missiles fired at Iranian oil tanker from S. Arabia

TEHRAN – National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has dismissed media reports that an Iranian oil tanker navigating in the Red Sea was hit by missiles fired from Saudi Arabia, IRNA reported.

On Friday morning, two missiles were fired at the tanker, identified as the Sabiti, 60 missiles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The NITC said in a statement the hull of the ship sustained two separate explosions. It said the blasts - one at 5:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) and the other at 5:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) - were "probably caused by missile strikes".

"All the ship's crew are safe and the ship is stable too," said the NITC, adding those on board were trying to repair the damage.

It added, "There is no fire aboard the ship and the ship is completely stable".

"Experts believe it was a terrorist attack," ISNA reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed the tanker was hit twice.

"Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

PA/PA