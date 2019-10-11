Tehran cultural center to celebrate Hafez Day 

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian scholars, poets and literati will gather at Tehran’s Ebne Sina Cultural Center to observe Hafez Day on Saturday.

The center will organize a poetry night, in which a number of poets, including Abdoljabbar Kakai, Mohammad-Ali Bahmani, Hamidreza Shekarsari and Mohammad Salmani, are expected to attend.

Hafez is one of the finest lyric poets of Persian classical literature.

The late poet and expert on Hafez Hossein Ahi will also be commemorated during the meeting, which will be attended by his family.

Ahi was well-known for his religious compositions and the literary programs created for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Photo: Mausoleum of Hafez, Shiraz.

