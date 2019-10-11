WHO delivers 3 mobile clinics to Iran

TEHRAN– The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered 3 fully equipped mobile clinics to the Ministry of Health of Iran.

“These mobile clinics will provide health services and save lives in communities beyond health centers and health posts both in good times and during the crisis,” said Dr. Christoph Hamelamann, WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to un.org.ir.

The mobile clinics will provide outreach services to populations and communities where health facilities do not exist, are not functional or are inaccessible.

They will also reach communities in areas that are hard-to-reach and subsequently, cater for a population with limited access to health services. As the clinics are deployed and move around within a specific area, vulnerable and often displaced communities will be able to receive access to life-saving health services.

The mobile clinics provide diagnosis, treatment, immunization, early diseases detection, control and response services, to ensure adequate follow up of patients with specific medical needs, referral of critical cases to advanced care, and detection of possible outbreaks of diseases. Each mobile clinic is accompanied by a medical team and pharmaceutical supplies to cover a range of essential health services for children, women and older people.

The mobile clinics specifically deployed on their first mission in the country to Ilam province for the mass gatherings in Arbaeen will save lives by providing first aid, stabilizing patients and referring them to the nearest health facility as needed. Some mobile clinics can also assist with more complicated cases, such as deliveries.