Neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian to perform at Irish festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian vocalist and neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian will be attending the William Kennedy Piping Festival running in the Irish town of Armagh from November 14 to 17.

Sharifian will be performing accompanied by his fellow percussionist Mohammad Jaberi in several performances during the event, the organizers have announced.

In addition, Irish musicians Emer Mayock and Niall Vallely, and Sylvain Barou from France will join them to give a performance at the Market Place Theatre on November 16 in a project named “An Exploration of Piping in Ireland and Iran”.

Barou and Mayock play flute and uilleann pipe, the national bagpipe of Ireland, and Vallely plays concertina, a free-reed musical instrument like accordion.

Sharifian is the leader of the Lian ensemble from the southern Iranian city of Bushehr.

Photo: Neyanban virtuoso Mohsen Sharifian gives a performance with his band Lian on July 10, 2019. (Mehr/Masud Saki)

