Iran to hold cultural meetings during Frankfurt Book Fair

TEHRAN – The Iran Cultural Fairs Institute (ICFI), which will represent the country at the Frankfurt Book Fair, will hold talks with a number of foreign cultural officials during the world’s largest trade fair for books in the German city.

The meetings have been arranged to help expand cultural relations with other countries, ICFI director Qader Ashena said on Sunday.



The ICFI will organize meetings with Frankfurt Book Fair President Juergen Boos, Ronbo BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd. General-Manager Donna Chai and Leipzig Book Fair director Oliver Zille.

Meetings with Azerbaijan First Deputy Culture Minister Vagif Aliyev Gadir Oglu and Jessica Sänger, the Legal Counsel and deputy director of the Legal Department of Germany’s Publishers and Booksellers Association, will be held.

About 20 Iranian publishers, two literary agencies and six cultural associations will attend the event, which will be held from October 16 to 20.

The Union of Tehran Publishers and Booksellers, Iranian Association of Academic Publishers, Association of Women Publishers, Iran’s Association of Sacred Defense Publishers, and Iranian Association of Writers for Children and Youth are among the participating associations.

Iran also plans to introduce 14 new Turkish translations of Persian books at the book fair.

A German version of “A 250-Year-Old Person”, a book containing a collection of speeches and writings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the household of Prophet Muhammad (S), will also be unveiled during the book fair.

Photo: A logo for the Frankfurt Book Fair 2019.

