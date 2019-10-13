Iranian filmmaker selected for DOK Leipzig jury

TEHRAN – The Switzerland-based Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi has been selected as a member of a jury for the 62nd DOK Leipzig.

He will judge the films in the Interreligious Section of the international festival for documentary and animated films, which will be held in the German city from October 28 to November 3, the organizers have announced.

Filmmaker Tom Alesch from Luxembourg, German pastor Anne-Kathrin Quaas and French writer Aurite Kouts are other members of the panel.

A lineup of six Iranian films will also go on screen during the festival.

The lineup includes “Family Relations” by Nasser Zamiri, “Exodus” by Bahman Kiarostami, “Khatemeh” by Hadi and Mehdi Zarei and “None of Your Business” by Kamran Heidari.

Also included are “Asho” by Jafar Najafi and “Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Hushang Moein, which will be competing in the short competition section.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi in an undated photo.

