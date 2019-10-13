Parisa Manuchehri wins Architecture MasterPrize in Bilbao  

TEHRAN – Iranian architect Parisa Manuchehri has won the Architecture MasterPrize (AMP) in Spain, the organizers have announced.

She won the award in the Restoration & Renovation section for renovating the Saadat Historic House located in the central Iranian city of Kashan.

The restoration of this once-dilapidated mansion reconciles the past with the present. Executed exquisitely by the finest of craftsmen and women, the design juxtaposes age-old traditions of Iranian architecture and crafts with cutting-edge new materials, details and techniques.

The AMP architecture award celebrates creativity and innovation in the fields of architectural design, landscape architecture and interior design.

The prize was instituted by the Farmani Group, an organization curating and promoting art, design and architecture across the globe since 1985.

The winners’ gala ceremony will be held tomorrow at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in the Spanish city.

Photo: This combination photo shows the Saadat Historic House before and after the restoration by architect Parisa Manuchehri.

