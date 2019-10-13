TPO to hold seminar on exporting industrial machinery

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold a specialized seminar on exporting industrial machinery and production lines on November 12, the portal of TPO announced.

The seminar will be covering various issues including export opportunities to the neighboring countries, investment with a manufacturing and export approach, methods of financing the export of machinery and production lines, export consulting, design, installation and after sales services, as well as exports of second-hand machinery.

Senior officials with the industry ministry, specialists, traders, entrepreneurs, university students and interested experts are expected to attend the event.

