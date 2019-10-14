Iran expresses sympathy with Japan over deadly typhoon

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has issued a message expressing sympathy with the Japanese government and people over destructive typhoon which has left at least 42 people dead.

Typhoon Hagibis tore through Tokyo and large swaths of Japan’s main island of Honshu on Saturday.

Public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday that 198 people were injured in the storm. Reportedly 15 are also missing.

According to the Washington Post, the government advised nearly 8 million people to evacuate. Many ignored the advice and stayed home, but others headed to shelters. NHK said some died while trying to make their way to shelters.

Around 200,000 homes were without power on Sunday, Japanese media reported.

NA/PA