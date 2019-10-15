Excavations to continue at ancient Tabriz university using German expertise

TEHRAN – Excavation and restoration works will continue at Rab’-e Rashidi, a 14th-century educational complex in Tabriz, with the presence of German archaeologists for two other archaeological seasons.

Located in the northwestern East Azarbaijan province, Rab’-e Rashidi has so far yielded several archaeological layers, which date from Ilkhanid, Safavid and Qajar eras. It is said that students from Iran, China, Egypt, and Syria studied there under the supervision of physicians, intellectuals, scientists and Islamic scholars.

The fourth and fifth seasons are scheduled to be carried out during the next two [Iranian calendar] years (1399 and 1400) with presence of German experts, provincial tourism chief Morteza Abdar said on Tuesday, ISNA reported.

The third round of excavation and restoration work is currently underway at the ancient site by a panel of international cultural heritage experts, archaeologists, and restorers from Iran, the German Archaeological Institute, the Otto-Friedrich University in Bamberg, and the Louvre Museum in Paris.

A vast centuries-old structure was unearthed from the site earlier in October, which is estimated to date from the 8th century AH (1299 CE – 1397 CE) to 10th century AH (1495 CE – 1591 CE).

The Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research Center in collaboration with Tabriz Islamic Art University completed geophysical surveys, 3D laser scans, and endoscopy of the ancient structure during the first season to lay a groundwork for its possible UNESCO recognition.

The ancient complex embraces a paper factory, a library, a hospital (Dar-al-Shafa), a Quranic center (Dar-al-Quran), residential facilities for teachers, students’ quarters and a caravanserai amongst other facilities.

Iran seeks to win registration of the site on the UNESCO World Heritage list by 2025.

