Exhibitions of handicrafts, souvenirs set up for Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN – Several sales exhibitions, featuring local handicrafts and souvenirs, have been set up across Ilam province, where thousands of Arbaeen pilgrims are on their way to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq.

“Arbaeen provides a unique opportunity to introduce Ilam’s culture, rituals and handicrafts to [pilgrims coming from] every counter of the country,” provincial tourism chief Abdolmalek Shanbehzadeh said on Monday, CHTN reported.

“The exhibits feature various kinds of local clothing, embossed kilim-carpets, stoneware, mosaics, leatherwork, potteries, traditional knives… as well as natural honey, indigenous foods and pastries.”

A total of 85 booths have been set up in the cities of Ilam, Mehran, Dehloran, Chardavol, Eyvan and Sirvan that pilgrims are passing through, the official added.

“The exhibitions opened on Monday and will be running through October 22.”

Last year, over 15 million Arbaeen pilgrims left Iran for Najaf and Baghdad to visit and pay tribute to the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), where the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

Arbaeen marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following martyrdom of the Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

