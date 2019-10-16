Iranian cinema receives nominations at APSA

TEHRAN – Iranian films have received six nominations at the 13th edition of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), the organizers have announced.

“Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi, receives the nomination for the Cultural Diversity Award under the Patronage of UNESCO, while its Iranian star Mohsen Tanabandeh is nominated for the award for best actor.

Navid Mohammadzadeh, the star of Iranian director Saeid Rustai’s acclaimed drama “Just 6.5”, is also contending for the award for best actor.

Reza Mirkarimi’s award-winning drama “Castle of Dreams”, co-written by Mohsen Qarai and Mohammad Davudi, is competing for the best screenplay award.

“The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi was nominated for the award for best animated feature film, and “Narrow Red Line” by Farzad Khoshdast received a nomination in the best documentary feature film category.

“So Long, My Son” by Wang Xiaoshuai from China leads the nominations at the APSA with six nods, including best film, best director, best screenplay and best actress.

The film is followed by “Beanpole” by Kantemir Balagov from Russia with four nominations.

Winners will be announced during a special ceremony, which will take place in Brisbane, Australia on November 21.

Photo: Iranian actor Mohsen Tanabandeh acts in a scene from “Rona, Azim’s Mother”, a co-production between Afghanistan and Iran by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmudi.

ABU/MMS/YAW