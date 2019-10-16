Iran ready to mediate on Yemen issue if Saudis accept political solution: Larijani

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that Iran will be ready to act as mediator on the issue of Yemen if Saudi Arabia accepts a political solution.

“If Saudis accept political solution, Iran will mediate on the Yemen issue. However, the United States imagines that the time to stop milking Saudi Arabia has not come yet,” Larijani said during a meeting with Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth on the sidelines of 41th summit of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that ending war in Yemen will have positive effects on the Middle East region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran presented a four-point plan to end war in Yemen a long time ago and if this war ends in a right way, it can have positive effects in the region,” Leader said during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who is trying to deescalate tension between Tehran and Riyadh.

In April 2015, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif submitted a letter to Ban Ki-moon, then UN secretary general, outlining Iran’s four-point peace plan for Yemen.

The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and establishment of an inclusive national unity government.

Saudi Arabia launched military campaign against Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of eliminating the Yemeni opposition groups who had toppled the government of President Mansour Hadi.

Failing to achieve either of its goals, Riyadh has not yet stopped bombing Yemeni targets, creating a protracted conflict which has so far led to the killings of over 16,000 Yemeni civilians, starvation of 14 million people, and the destruction of the country’s infrastructure.

NA/PA