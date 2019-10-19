Iranian movies line up for São Paulo festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of seven Iranian films have been selected to compete in the 43rd São Paulo International Film Festival, which will be running in the Brazilian city from October 17 to 30, the organizers have announced.

“Just 6.5” by Saeid Rustai, “Labyrinth” by Amir-Hossein Torabi and “The Warden” by Nima Javidi will be competing in the New Directors Competition.

“Castle of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi, “Tehran: City Of Love”, a co-produced by Iran, the UK and the Netherlands by Ali Jaber-Ansari, “A Moon for My Father”, a co-production between Iran and the UK by Mania Akbari and Douglas White, and “The Graveless” by Mostafa Sayyari will be competing in the International Perspective section.

“Just 6.5” shows a police group under the leadership of Samad who was assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

The film was a big winner at the 19th Hafez Awards as it was honored in several categories including best film and best director.

“The Warden” tells the story of an Iranian prison warden who is assigned to transfer prisoners to a new building during the 1960s.

“Labyrinth” shows how everybody is looking for an escape path in life while they don’t know that there is only one way, and that they must reach the middle of the labyrinth to find it.

Over 300 movies will be screened in different sections of the festival.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh acts in a scene from “The Warden” by Nima Javidi.

RM/MMS/YAW

