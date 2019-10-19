Leev troupe to perform “Kitchen” in Tehran

TEHRAN – A troupe from the Leev Theater Academy will perform British writer Arnold Wesker’s 1957 play “The Kitchen” at Tehran’s Molavi Hall on Monday.

Leev CEO Hassan Majuni will direct the troupe, which performed the play in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz during summer.

The academy also took the play on stage at Paliz Theater in Tehran during autumn 2016 and winter 2017.

In addition, the troupe performed the play at the Hamun Theater in the northern Iranian city of Rasht in winter 2018.

“The Kitchen” was Wesker’s first work and is his most frequently performed play. It has been produced in sixty cities including Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, Paris — where it was the first widely recognized production by Théâtre du Soleil in 1967 — Moscow, Montreal and Zurich.

The play follows the staff in a café’s kitchen during the course of a busy morning.

British filmmaker James Hill made a screen adaptation of the play in 1961.

The play will be on stage for one month.

Photo: Members of the Leev Theater Academy perform Arnold Wesker’s “The Kitchen” at Tehran’s Paliz Theater in November 2016. (Theater.ir)

