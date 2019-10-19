Iran, Azerbaijan considering border areas for joint industrial parks

TEHRAN – Governor of Ardebil Province in northwest of Iran met with Azerbaijan’s deputy economy minister on Saturday and visited some border regions which have been selected for establishing joint industrial parks, IRNA reported.

According to Akbar Behnamjou, after visiting the selected areas, those which have better conditions for the purpose will be chosen for further assessments.

“Ardebil Province will meet the infrastructure requirements of these industrial parks including water and electricity supplies,” Behnamjou said.

“We have announced our capacities, including the distance to the main roads and railways, and the infrastructure like internet connection, electricity and water, as well as the investors’ necessary tax and legal exemptions to the Azeri side,” he added.

According to the official, a delegation from Iran is due to visit Azerbaijan in the upcoming weeks to discuss the establishment of joint industrial parks in border regions.

Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov for his turn, noted that every selected location has its own advantages and therefore more detailed assessments should take place to choose the best location for establishing the joint parks.

“Establishing joint industrial parks is a new chapter in economic relations between two friendly and neighboring countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran is moving rapidly towards development and this cooperation will definitely strengthen the economic relations between the two countries,” Safarov said.

Ardabil Province has 380 kilometers of joint borders with Azerbaijan.

