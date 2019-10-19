Iran to host expert meeting on unilateralism and international law

TEHRAN – Iran is set to host an international conference on unilateralism and international law at Allameh Tabataba'i University in Tehran on Monday.

The event which has been initiated by Abrar International Research and Studies Institution and Allameh Tabataba'i University will host a number of experts in the field of international law from various nations including Italy, India, Russia, Finland, Poland, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Macedonia and Afghanistan.

Zarif is to deliver speech at the opening ceremony of the event.

The event will include four expert panels over different issues on promotion of international law and multilateralism and fate of peace and international security.

