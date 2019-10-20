Carthage festival picks “Once a Woman”, “Castle Of Dreams”  

TEHRAN – The Iranian films “Castle Of Dreams” by Reza Mirkarimi and “Once a Woman” by Jalil Akbari-Sehat will go on screen at the Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia.

The films will be screened in the Asian Cinema section along with films from Sri Lanka, India, China, Vietnam, Nepal, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan, the organizers have announced.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film has been screened at several international events, including the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won awards in three categories, including best film and best director.

A co-production of Iran, Canada and Kenya, “Once a Woman” narrates the story of several individuals who are doing investigations in life to get to know more about themselves, others and the world.

The Carthage festival will open on October 26 with a screening of Tunisian filmmaker Nouri Bouzid’s “The Scarecrows” and will wrap up on November 2 with the honoring of winners. “The Scarecrows” had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2019.

Photo: A poster for the film “Once a Woman” by Jalil Akbari-Sehat.

