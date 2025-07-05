Ayatollah Khamenei attends Ashura night ritual

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attended an Ashura night ritual in the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh in Tehran.

The mourning ceremony was attended by a large gathering of people from various walks of life and senior officials, including the Parliament speaker, Judiciary chief and first vice president.

The themes of resistance against oppression in the wake of the 12-day Israeli aggression on Iran featured in the remarks of Hojatoleslam Masoud Ali who addressed the event. Masoud Ali underscored the importance of the lessons from the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam who was killed in the Battle of Karbala in the seventh century.

Masoud Ali said Iran under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei is the core of the global front against the "false front" led by the global Zionism.

“Drawing from the teachings of Ashura, the Iranian nation will never surrender to the false front, because it has adopted the slogan ‘never to humiliation’ as its guiding principle,” he said, according to Press TV.

The Leader did not address the ceremony, but, according to attendees, he called prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi over and whispered something in his ear.

As he began his eulogy, Karimi shared with the audience, “His Eminence told me to recite this: ‘You will remain in my soul and heart, O homeland...’”

President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his joy over the Leader's attendance at the Ashura ritual on Saturday night in a message on his X account. He requested Abolfazal Alamader, a legendary warrior from the Battle of Karbala, to watch over Ayatollah Khamenei.