Leader emphasizes reflection, contemplation during Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – In response to a letter from a group of Iranian students, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the importance of reflection and contemplation during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

A group of students and graduates from a school in Tehran recently sent a letter to the leader asking for advice on making the most of their participation in the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala.

The Leader advised the students not to miss the valuable opportunity for reflection, getting close to God, and contemplating the sacrifice and goals of Imam Hussein (AS), which is the ultimate objective of every true believer.

Ayatollah Khamenei also encouraged the students to seek guidance and rely on divine assistance in staying steadfast on the path towards the ultimate goal.

The Arbaeen walk is the world's largest annual peaceful gathering, where millions of Shia Muslims from around the world walk towards the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on September 6 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam on Ashura.

