Army chief: Unveiling of homegrown combat jet trainer had a message for enemies

TEHRAN – Unveiling the homegrown combat jet trainer had a clear message for the arrogant powers and enemies, Army Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Tuesday.

Iran on Thursday unveiled a state-of-the-art combat jet trainer dubbed “Yasin” which was completely designed and manufactured by domestic military experts.

In a message, Major General Mousavi thanked Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Aziz Nasirzadeh and all those who helped with design and production of the jet trainer, Mehr reported.

The unveiling of the aircraft “brought joy to the hearts of the devotees of the [Islamic] Revolution and Iran, and it had a clear message for the [Global] Arrogance, especially the Islamic Republic’s enemies,” he said.

The aircraft was unveiled during a ceremony in Shahid Noje Airbase in the western province of Hamedan, attended by high-ranking officials including Defense Minister Amir Hatami, Vice President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Sattari, and Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Army, Yasin made its first official flight over the Shahid Noje Airbase on Thursday morning at the behest of the Air Force’s commander.

Yasin jet trainer is 12 meters long, four meters high, and weighs five and a half tons.

The aircraft's ejection seat is capable of working at zero speed and under any circumstances, propelling the pilots out of the fighter jet in a fraction of a second to a height of up to 100 meters.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

MH/PA