Jalali rejects U.S. claims of cyber-attacks on Iran 

TEHRAN – Gholamreza Jalali, chief of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization, announced on Monday that claims by Washington that the United States has launched cyber-attacks against Iran are nothing but lies.

“The Americans have so far claimed two times that they have launched cyber-attacks on Iran in response to interception of their drone by the Iranian air defense force, but we have not witnessed any sign of their cyber-attacks,” Jalali told a press conference marking the anniversary of the establishment of his organization.

On June 20, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps downed that a U.S. spy drone that violated the Iranian territorial airspace over the Persian Gulf. The drone, an RQ-4A Global Hawk, was shot down in the early hours of June 20 by the IRGC Aerospace Force’s air defense unit near the Kooh-e-Mobarak region in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The intruding drone was shot by Iran’s homegrown air defense missile system “Khordad-3rd”.

“Since the enemy officially announced cyberwar against us, we informed the entire relevant centers nationwide about the cyberwar and compiled five basic plans in this field. We held several meetings with relevant bodies, trained them and later we launched the process of controlling and inspecting. We further handed over our findings and conclusions to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” General Jalali explained.

Jalali added, “The U.S. claims of launching two cyber-attacks on the country and Tehran’s rejection of such attacks testify Iran’s cyber defense might and our valuable measures in this arena.”

MJ/PA