Judiciary chief says transparency is anti-dote to corruption

TEHRAN - Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi said on Monday that the economic system should be transparent in order to prevent corruption.

“The main strategy to prevent corruption is making the country’s economic system transparent and institutionalizing transparency,” he said in a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary.

He added that systems related to customs, tax and banking transactions should be active and coordinated to monitor entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen.

Elsewhere, he thanked officials and police forces for the efforts they made during the Arbaeen season.

The top judge also said that enemies tried to cause division between the Iraqis and Iranians, however, the unity of the two nations was demonstrated more than ever.

In a message on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said the Arbaeen ritual shows unity and solidarity between the Iraqis and the Iranians and is an example of forming a “united front against violence and discrimination”.

Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the day marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to the Iraqi city of Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein is located, to perform mourning rites.

Considering one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, this year about 18 million pilgrims visited the shrine of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the third Shia Imam.

According to reports, more than three million Iranian pilgrims traveled to Iraq this year to attend the mourning rituals.

NA/PA