IPL: Sepahan remain top, Esteghlal back on track

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team defeated Gol Gohar to stay at top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) table on Monday.

In Sirjan, Sepahan beat their hosts 2-0 thanks to goals from Sajad Shahbazzadeh and Ali Ghorbani.

In Ghaemshahr, Tractor smashed Nassaji 4-0 courtesy of goals from Willyan Mimbela, Sasan Ansari (two goals) and Yukiya Sugita.

In Isfahan, Shahr Khodro edged past Zob Ahan. Amin Ghaseminejad scored the only goal of the match in the 42nd minute.

In Tehran, Esteghlal celebrated their second win by defeating Saipa 4-0.

Aref Gholami opened the scoring for the Blues in the 9th minute and Mohammad Daneshgar made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half.

Vouria Ghafouri scored Esteghlal’s third goal from the penalty spot in the 68th minute and Sajad Aghaei was on target before the final whistle.

Naft Masjed Soleyman also defeated Shahin Bushehr 1-0. Payam Malekian scored the solitary goal in the 73rd minute.

Sepahan lead the table with 17 points. Tractor sit second on goal difference and Shahr Khodro are third with 16 points.