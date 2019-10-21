Esteghlal midfielder Shojaeian out for season

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team midfielder Dariush Shojaeian will miss the rest of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season due to a knee injury.

The 27-year-old player tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the match against Saipa on Monday.

The MRI has confirmed the injury.

It will be a big blow for Esteghlal since Shojaeian is a key player in the Iranian popular football team.

“Dariush has suffered an ACL tear in his left knee and will miss the season,” Esteghlal’s doctor Kaveh Sotoudeh announced that.

Shojaeian had already suffered an ACL tear in his right knee last year.