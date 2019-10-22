Tehran hosting bitumen, asphalt conference, exhibition

TEHRAN –Iran’s 11th National Bitumen, Asphalt and Machinery Conference and Exhibition kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday at the presence of the country’s Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, the event’s portal reported.

As reported, the exhibition and conference is organized by Iran’s Road, Housing and Development Research Center in collaboration with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (IRMTO) and Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC) as well as Ministry of Transport and Urban Development’s Technical and Soil Mechanics Lab. Company.

The three-day event is aimed at promoting technical knowledge and exchanging valuable experiences between participants and professionals in bitumen and asphalt field.

EF/MA